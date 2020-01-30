Both break-ins have been linked by one single car - a Ford Mondeo

Police in Galashiels are appealing for information following two linked break-ins to businesses in Berwickshire and Lanark.

The first incident occurred around 12am on Wednesday, January, 29 at The Apple Pie Bakery on Biggar Road, Carnwath. Entry was forced into the premises through the front door by three men, who subsequently left empty handed in a Black Ford Mondeo which was using the registration number of EA02 VGX.

The second incident took place between 1am and 2am on the same day at Aitken Walkers Cars on Berwick Road, Duns. The same three men gained entry by smashing the glass front door and again left empty handed, this time in a red motor vehicle.

Around 4am, two of the men returned to Aitken Walker Cars and enquired about fuel with the business owners who were now at the premises following the alarm call. Both men were seen to leave in the black Ford Mondeo which was found in a nearby field a short time later.

The three suspects are described as male, all wearing black with their faces covered and speaking with a Glasgow accent. One of the men is said to have a moustache and was wearing a blue cap.

Detective Constable Narelle Allan, of Galashiels CID, said: “These incidents happened within a few hours of each other and thankfully no one has been injured as a result.

“The owners of the businesses have been left shaken and we would ask anyone with any information to come forward.

“If you have noticed anyone acting suspiciously in either Duns or Carnwath then please get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who may have dash cam footage or might recognise either of these vehicles to contact officers.”

Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 0169 of 29 January, 2020. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.