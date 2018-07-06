Body found in missing person appeal

Police Scotland are currently investigating the The body of a woman found near to Cartland Bridge, Lanark this morning.

The Gazette had run an earlier police appeal for Heather Allan (46) who has been missing from Law since 1am this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Formal identification is yet to take place however it is believed the body found is that of Heather Allan. Her family have been made aware.

“A post mortem examination will be carried out in due course and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”