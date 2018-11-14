Attempted break-in put Carluke pupils at risk

Someone put Carluke schoolchildren in potential danger last week and the police are keen to know who they are.

On Tuesday, November 6, staff at Carluke’s Kirkton Primary School found that an emergency exit door had been smashed.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0375 or 06/11/18.

Witnesses are also sought to an incident on the morning of Friday, November 9 when a blue Citroen C3 car was struck by another vehicle while parked on Lanark Road, Carstairs.

A black Vauxhall Zafira may have been involved. Those with any information should ring Police 101 and quote incident number 1802.

On the afternoon of Thursday, November 8 a red Honda TRX quad was stolen from Braehead Farm, Elsrickle. If reporting information to police, please quote incident number 3181.

One the night of Tuesday, November 6 a house in Fullwood Road, Carluke was broken into and a tablet device and a small amount of cash were taken.

Any information to the police should be given with the incident number 0375.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on any of the above can alternatively call Crimestopers on 0800 555111