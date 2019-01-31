Appeal after two dead pups found in Lanarkshire

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after the bodies of two golden Labrador puppies were found suspended in a hedge in Lanarkshire.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was contacted on January 17 by the partner of the concerned member of the public who discovered the corpses. The two puppies were just a few weeks old and were found on Sandhouse Road, Stonehouse in Larkhall.

Scottish SPCA inspector Dawn Robertson said: “After we collected the bodies we arranged for post mortems to take place. The results provide no evidence these poor pups were inflicted with any traumatic injury which could have led to their death.

"Further tests are being carried out to assess whether they had any underlying disease which could explain how they died. It will take several weeks for the results of these to come back.”

“The dogs were almost wedged in and we are keen to speak to anyone who can shed any light on the tragic events which led to the death of these puppies and why the bodies were left in this particular way.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident can provide details anonymously by contacting the Scottish SPCA’s animal helpline on 03000 999 999.