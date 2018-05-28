Appeal after theft of cash from elderly woman

Police Scotland are appealing for information after a three-figure sum of money was stolen from an elderly in town at the weekend.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm on Saturday (May 26) while the woman was waiting for a bus. At the time the 73 year-old was sitting in a mobility scooter at a High Street bus stop near to the Biggar Corn Exchange when a woman took the cash from her handbag.

She is described as being around 25 years old, with a north east English accent. She was around 5’ 2” tall, of slim build, with collar length brown hair and brown eyes. At the time she was wearing light-coloured clothing and was carrying a white handbag.

Police Constable James Higgins, Lanark Police Office, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this woman or knows anything about this incident to come forward and contact us.

“The bus stop is in a busy part of Biggar and we know there were others around at the time. We are particularly keen to speak to three young boys who may have witnessed the theft.

“We would urge you to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Lanark Police Office via 101, quoting incident number 3668 of Saturday, May 26, 2018 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.