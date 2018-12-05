Appeal after Forth theft

Police officers in Wishaw are appealing for information following a theft in Forth last week.

Between 1.30 and 1.45am on Thursday, November 29 the front roller shutter door of the Co-op in Main Street was forced open and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen.

Detective Constable Mark Cummings said: “This is the second theft in Forth after a cash machine was stolen last month.

We are examining CCTV footage and carrying out door to door enquiries however we are appealing to anyone with any information to come forward and contact us.”

Contact police on the 101 number.