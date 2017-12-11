Appeal after armed robbery in Carluke

Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery at a Carluke newsagent on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at around 7.20am in RS McColls at Rankin Gate Centre, Hamilton Street when two masked men threatened a female member of staff with knives. Both men then made off with a four-figure sum of cash and a quantity of tobacco.

The first suspect is described as white, 5ft 10 inches and of slim build. At the time he was wearing a dark grey waterproof jacket and a fur-trimmed hood, stonewash jeans, white trainers and a black hat.

The second suspect is also described as white and 5ft 10 inches in height. He was wearing a light coloured hooded top and black trousers.

Detective Sergeant John McFall from Wishaw Police Office said: “Enquiries are ongoing into this robbery and officers have been carrying out enquiries in the local area and studying CCTV footage to gather more information on the two men responsible.

“Luckily the shop worker wasn’t injured but she is extremely shaken by this incident. I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information that will assist our investigation to contact Wishaw Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 1270 of 10th December. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers through 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”