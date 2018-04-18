A worrying number of fraud cases have been recorded in the Burgh

MSP for Clydesdale Aileen Campbell has called on Clydesdale constituents to ensure they do not become victims of fraud.

This follows a report which found 171 cases of recorded frauds in Clydesdale in 2017.

Identity fraud and misuse of facility frauds were the most commonly perpetrated frauds in Clydesdale, representing 43 per cent and 33 per cent of fraud statistics in the constituency respectively. Application fraud also represented 16 per cent of cases in Clydesdale during 2017, as well as there being 65 victims of impersonation offences.

Commenting on the findings, Ms Campbell said: “Fraud is a serious issue for everyone, affecting people, businesses and charities in different ways. The findings from this report demonstrate that Clydesdale is not immune to fraud, and how important it is for people to make sure they are on guard so they do not become victims of fraud themselves.”

Inspector Ross Mccallum who has responsibility for Clydesdale told us: “Police Scotland is committed to protecting the people and communities that we serve and that includes from online crime. It is important that everyone remembers criminals can target people in many different ways, some of which are very sophisticated indeed employing a variety of methods and techniques.”

Ms Campbell continued: “We all remember to lock and protect our houses and physical belongings, but we need to also protect our identities to reduce the number of victims of fraud.

With identity fraud being the most common type of fraud in Clydesdale, it is important to reiterate the need for strong passwords, downloading software updates, buying only from secure online shopping sites, and avoiding using public wifi for banking. These are all simple but effective steps to protect our personal data from identity fraudsters.

“I would reiterate that anyone suspicious they may have been a victim of fraud should contact the Police.”

Inspector McCallum confirmed: “I would urge people using online services to ensure they have strong passwords which they change on a regular basis to assist in keeping their details private. If you lose your documents please ensure you report it to the relevant authority. I would remind readers that anyone from legitimate companies or organisations will have the appropriate photographic identification and if you are in any doubt as to their identify do not let them enter your property.”

“Police Scotland continue to work with banks and financial institutes with regards to fraud and door step crime, our ethos is, if in doubt call 101 and report it.”