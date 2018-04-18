A new inspector for for the Burgh

Police Scotland has appointed a new Inspector to cover the Clydesdale Valley patch, including Lanark and Carluke, along with the many outlying rural areas.

Ross McCallum, a resident of South Lanarkshire, is a family man who has said he looks forward to the challenges ahead.

He joined the force in 2009 and since then has enjoyed a meteroric rise from constable to the senior ranks. He has vast managerial experience including working within the Police Reform team which created the new Police Scotland single force.

Last month he was promoted once more - as the Area Inspector for Clydesdale.

Ross told the Gazette: “I am delighted to have been appointed as the Local Area Inspector for the Clydesdale- as a resident of South Lanarkshire working in an area where I spent time as a child and now bring my own daughter I look forward to continuing to enhance the service we provide to the area.

My main responsibilities include partnership working and community engagement. So far it has been nothing but encouraging to see the partnerships that have already been informed with local community groups, organisation and elected members.

The Clydesdale area is clearly a great place to live and work- this is something I want to ensure that we continue to support. There is still a real community spirit in each town and village- people are rightly proud of the area that they live in and I am determined to continue that community focus when we police the area.

The Clydesdale area is unique in that we service both rural and urban areas and it is important for me that we ensure we police all concerns in the community.

One of my main objectives is to ensure that my officers are visible and contactable in the community and maintain the relationships with community councils, businesses, schools and residents associations which are vitally important.

Each ward area now has two dedicated Problem Solving Team officers and I want them to be a real part of the community and get involved in everything that counts. The local officers can be contacted by calling 101 or e-mailing lanarkshirelpstclydesdale@scotland.pnn.police.uk.

“I look forward to meeting as many people as possible in the coming weeks.”