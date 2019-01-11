Could you cuddle a Lanarkshire dog?

Volunteer dog cuddling is being offered by Barking Mad Lanarkshire as an antidote to the problem of loneliness in modern society.

For those who are retired or work from home and are spending large chunks of time alone, caring for a waggy-tailed companion on a temporary basis and meeting other like-minded dog lovers could really help to overcome feelings of isolation.

Due to huge advances in technology, the number of freelancers and remote workers is rising, with an article in Business Leader claiming that a ‘third of business owners think that workforce will work remotely by 2020.’

The community of Barking Mad host families mainly consists of active retired people and those who either work from home, or have extended periods away from work. It offers the opportunity to care for dogs in your own home, while their owners are away on holiday. Hosts experience all the benefits of dog companionship without any of the emotional or financial responsibilities. To find out more call Jakki Gunn on 01236 453453 or visit www.barkingmad.uk.com/become-a-dog-sitter.