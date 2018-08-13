Could it be another medal winning result for Lanark?

Lanark in Bloom representatives are pictured as the judges visited for the annual Beautiful Scotland Awards.

The judges were taken on a three-hour tour around Lanark to view the areas of the town Lanark in Bloom and various partner organisations have been developing and enhancing with floral displays.

Lanark in Bloom has previously been awarded silver and bronze awards and aims to take gold this year at the awards ceremony on September 6.

Pictured are: Beautiful Scotland judges, Ernest Romer (chairman of Lanark in Bloom), Sylvia Russell (chairwoman of Lanark Community Development Trust, Councillor Richard Lockhart, Lanark in Bloom/Castlebank Park Volunteers and Lanark in Bloom partners.