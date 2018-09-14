Consultation on licensing of breeding of domestic animals

Proposals are being put forward to amend the licensing of dog, cat and rabbit breeding activities, following concerns that current regulations in Scotland are outdated and that more can be done to safeguard animal welfare.

A consultation has been launched which outlines the Scottish Government’s proposals for a modern system of licensing.

Those proposals include the introduction of an independent accreditation of applicants in order to reduce the burden on local authorities, and regulations that take greater account of the size of a breeder’s operation, when issuing licenses.

The proposals aim to protect animal welfare in a way that is not unduly burdensome for those doing a good job at present, whilst increasing effectiveness in dealing with cases where welfare is not being sufficiently protected.

Minister for Rural Affairs Mairi Gougeon said: “Scotland loves animals, and the Scottish Government is working to ensure that our animals are subject to the highest levels of care and welfare.

“We are absolutely committed to introducing legislation that’s based on up-to-date scientific research and advice, and is fit for purpose for a modern Scotland.

“We’re going to be introducing that legislation soon but, before we do so, we want to hear people’s feedback on our proposals.

“We want to hear from any interested parties but would particularly welcome feedback from breeders, animal welfare organisations, local authorities, veterinary professionals and interested academics.”

You can access this consultation online at consult.gov.scot/animal-health-and-welfare/pet-breeding-activities/