Community in £46k windfall surprise

Community groups are set to benefit from the new Auchrobert Community Fund which supports projects in Blackwood, Kirkmuirhill and Boghead.

A funding pot of at least £46,000 will be available for the operating life of the Auchrobert wind farm. This money has been set aside by Falck Renewables, developer and operator of the site.

Decisions about the awards will be made by the Auchrobert Community Panel, made up of representatives from the Blackwood & Kirkmuirhill Co-ordination Group, Boghead Community Group and Thornton Road Community Centre Association.

A spokesperson for the panel said: “The fund is a great opportunity for local groups to find support funding to drive projects that help and support the communities, and will also help bring them closer together.”

Foundation Scotland has been appointed by Falck to administer the fund. Its role is to work with the community, assess applications for funding, administer awards and support the local panel in is decision making role.

Using its grant-making expertise, the foundation will help communities to award grants with emphasis on making a lasting impact.

Rachel Searle-Mbullu, Head of Community Investment at Foundation Scotland said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for local charities and voluntary organisations. Foundation Scotland has a strong track record in grant making. By working with communities we can ensure the money is spent strategically within the area to maximise lasting benefits for all.”

The fund is now open to applications from projects located within or directly benefiting the areas of Blackwood, Kirkmuirhill and Boghead.

The deadline for applications is May 18.

For more information about the fund and details on how to apply visit www.foundationscotland.org.uk/auchrobert.