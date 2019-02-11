Coalburn teenager killed in Lesmahagow car smash

A 16-year-old youth has died following a road crash on New Trows Road near Lesmahagow, in the early hours of Sunday, February 10.

Jack Frame from the Coalburn area, was the front seat passenger of the blue BMW 1 series car which left the road and collided with a tree.

The accident occurred at around 2.20am while the vehicle was travelling northbound near to Hollandbush Golf Club.

Emergency services attended. Mr Frame was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other occupants – the driver and two other passengers of the vehicle – were two men aged 20 and 18 years and a 19-year-old woman. They were all injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Staff describe their conditions as serious but stable.

The road was closed for around six hours whilst investigations were carried out.

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Ryan McAuley at the Road Policing Unit in Motherwell, said: “An investigation is currently underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who may have seen the car immediately before the crash occurred to come forward.

“I also urge anyone with dash cam footage of the BMW car in the area to contact police urgently.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at the Road Policing Unit in Motherwell via telephone number 101 and quoting incident number 0663 of 10 February 2019.