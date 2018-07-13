Coalburn celebrated the day in style

Taking place in the middle of what is believed to be Scotland’s biggest heatwave in a generation, there were none of the usual worries in Coalburn about the weather being unkind to the village’s big day of the year.

Sure enough, Saturday saw warm climes bless the Coalburn Miners Welfare Gala Day, just adding to the fun this event always is, even in ‘driech’ years.

The organisers described this year’s event as “fantastic” and thanked everyone in the local community for their help and support in making it such a success.

The gala committee was “delighted” with the turnout as villagers lined the streets to cheer on the gala parade participants.

A committee spokeswoman said: “The fancy dress parade was amazing with so much hard work and effort put into floats and costumes.

“Thanks to all who put their flags out and to the gala court and to villagers for decorating their gardens. The parade was lead by Coaburn I.O.R Pipe Band and the crowing of Queen Ellie took place at midday. The celebrations continued in the park. Well done to Queen Ellie Mckendrick and the gala court who carried out their duties beautifully.”

Queen Ellie herself commented: “I had a great day I will never forget.”

(Pictures courtesy of Geoff Brown, Coalburn).