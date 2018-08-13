Coalburn Brass Band were well represented at specialist academy

Last week seven young musicians from the Coalburn Brass Band family represented the Percussion Academy, Bronze, Intermediate, and Silver Band at this year’s National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) summer course.

Anna Biggart (16, Lesmahagow High School) and Jack Archibald (16, Biggar High School) performed in the Senior Band. Euan Court (16, Lesmahagow High School) performed in the Reserve Band. Whilst, Eilidh Court (13 Lesmahagow High School), Tilly Trickey (13, Biggar High School), Hannah Archibald (14, Biggar High School), and Finlay Damer (13, Biggar HighSchool) performed as part of the Children’s Band, with Finlay taking on the role of principle percussionist. Band president, Alan Court, was thrilled with the participation of the young band members, commenting: “We are exceptionally proud of our young folk who took part in the NYBBS course. They all performed superbly and are a credit to themselves, their families and the band.”