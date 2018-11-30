Co-op’s £55k local ‘divi’ to Clydesdale causes

Biggar and Upper Clydesdale Museum is one of the beneficiaries from the fund.
Biggar and Upper Clydesdale Museum is one of the beneficiaries from the fund.

Christmas came early for local causes across Clydesdale this week when the Co-op revealed a £55,000 festive funding boost.

The money will be shared by 12 organisations, all of whom the Co-op feels “are making a real difference to communities throughout the region.”

These include Biggar and Upper Clydesdale Museum, Lanark Gymnastics Club and Biggar’s Corn Exchange Young Performers.

This is the latest round of pay-outs from the fund generated by Co-op members and means overall the Co-op has invested £122,500 in 39 groups in the Clydesdale area since the membership scheme launched in September 2016.

Co-op members, who receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products, have a say in how the money is allocated, and are encouraged to select the organisations they wish to support online.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of Community Engagement at the Co-op, said: “Since the launch of the local community fund our members have helped 12,000 organisations to make a positive difference in their neighbourhoods across the country. The fund is now supporting a wide variety of local organisations, from village halls and support groups to education providers and neighbourhood watch.”