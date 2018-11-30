Co-op’s £55k local ‘divi’ to Clydesdale causes

Christmas came early for local causes across Clydesdale this week when the Co-op revealed a £55,000 festive funding boost.

The money will be shared by 12 organisations, all of whom the Co-op feels “are making a real difference to communities throughout the region.”

These include Biggar and Upper Clydesdale Museum, Lanark Gymnastics Club and Biggar’s Corn Exchange Young Performers.

This is the latest round of pay-outs from the fund generated by Co-op members and means overall the Co-op has invested £122,500 in 39 groups in the Clydesdale area since the membership scheme launched in September 2016.

Co-op members, who receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products, have a say in how the money is allocated, and are encouraged to select the organisations they wish to support online.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of Community Engagement at the Co-op, said: “Since the launch of the local community fund our members have helped 12,000 organisations to make a positive difference in their neighbourhoods across the country. The fund is now supporting a wide variety of local organisations, from village halls and support groups to education providers and neighbourhood watch.”