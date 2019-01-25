Co-op pays another big 'divi' to Clydesdal groups

Community groups in Clydesdale are set to share a funding boost after the Co-op named the latest beneficiaries of its Community Fund.

Eleven local causes are set to benefit including Biggar Youth Project, Forth Primary and Nursery Parent Council and Braehead Primary School Parent Council, with each in line to receive several thousand pounds at the end of the year.

Last year, a dozen groups in the general Lanark and Carluke area shared £55,277.

Co-op members, receive a five per cent reward for themselves with a further one per cent going to local causes when they buy own-brand products. Members can decide how the money is allocated, and are encouraged to select the causes they wish to support online.