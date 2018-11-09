Clydesdales come ‘home’ to Lanark

The very best of Scotland’s young Clydesdale horses made a return to the area which gave the breed its name with the holding of the annual Lanark Foal Show at the town’s Agricultural Centre last week.

The category winners this year were: Class 1 Gelding or Female 1 year and over: Fordelhill Jubilee Ruby, Scott Greenhill.

Class 2 1 Dillars Idaho, R. Hamilton. Class 3 Auchengree Bethany, M Burks and J. Pettigrew.

Champion 1 year and over and winner of the John Zawadzki Memorial Trophy: Fordelhill Jubilee Ruby. Scott Greenhill. Fife.

Best 1 or 2 year old confined. Harrison Rosebowl: West Glen Rambling Rose. A. Jackson and A. Craig.

Class 4 Senior Colt Foal: Doura Navigator, C. Young.

Class 5 Junior Colt Foal: Blueton Rocky, K Wilson. Class 6 Senior Filly Foal: Fairhavens Bonnie Lass, M Stewart and R Barr. Class 7 Junior Filly Foal: Lutterington Butterfly, H. Emmerson.

Supreme Champion RBS Trophy: Lutherington Butterfly. H.Emmerson. Reserve Champion Willie Combe Memorial Trophy: Doura Navigator. C Young.

Confined Area Best Any Age Bothwell Farmers Society Trophy: A Jackson and A Craig. Thankerton. Best Foal R. Hamilton, Lesmahagow. Best foal bred by exhibitor: D. Combe. Lesmahagow. Young Handlers Class: James Burks. The show’s organisers hailed this year’s gathering a success and thanked all who attended and supported the event.