Clydesdale's Cameronians not forgotten

During the Remembrance commemorations of the centenary of the Armistice which ended World War One, there was another important military anniversary in Clydesdale which was not forgotten.

For many veterans in our area the year 2018 also marks the 50th anniversary of when our ‘local’ regiment, The Cameronians, marched off into history.

The disbandment of ‘The Cams’ in 1968 came after the regiment had performed three centuries of service to the country, being originally raised in Douglas during the Covenanting era.

On Remembrance Weekend a permanent tribute to the unit was created with the naming of `The Cameronian Roundabout’ outside the regiment’s old base of Winston Barracks

The tribute is part of Lanark Community Development Trust’s Cameronian Memorial heritage project. The unveiling of the new roundabout signs took place in the presence of members of The Cameronians Friends and Family Association, the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, Lanark Community Development Trust, local councillors and representatives from local churches.

Plans are progressing well to create a memorial sculpture dedicated to The Cameronians (Scottish Rifles) on a verge nearby and a booklet will be created with information on The Cameronians and their time in Lanark. Anyone with stories or pictures for the book should contact eleanormclean@hotmail.com. The Cams were awarded the Freedom of Lanark in 1947.