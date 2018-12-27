Clydesdale MSP applauds 2019 budget increases for councils

SNP MSP for Clydesdale Aileen Campbell has welcomed news that South Lanarkshire is set to receive a total funding increase of 2.79 per cent, as revealed in the Scottish Government’s budget.

South Lanarkshire will receive £610.4 million for day-to-day spending on essential public services, representing an increase of £16.5 million in cash.

Commenting, Ms Campbell said: “People across Clydesdale will welcome this investment in local services.

“Despite Tory cuts, every local authority in Scotland has seen their funding increase in this year’s budget.

“These figures prove that the SNP government is committed to funding councils to deliver better schools, roads, housing and key services in Clydesdale.”