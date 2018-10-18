Clydesdale honours it’s lost 600 heroes

At a rough estimate, Clydesdale lost around 600 of its men in World War One and many and varied events are being held to pay homage to them on the centenary of the Armistice.

In Lanark Paul Archibald, Graham Forbes and Willie Buttery have devoted over two years of reasearch to producing a very special commemorative book, telling the story of each of the Royal Burgh’s 235 recorded casualties of the Great War.

‘Lest We Forget’ also details events on the home front during and after the conflict including a large section on the lengthy and troubled creation of the town’s Memorial Hall. A full review of the book will be in next week’s Gazette.

In the meantime, the Royal Burgh of Lanark Community Council will be marking this special Remembrance Sunday on November 11 with the traditional 10.30am service at St Nicholas Church followed about an hour later by a parade to the Memorial Hall for wreaths to be laid.

To mark the centenary an additional tribute will be paid at the Tolbooth at 6.30pm when readings will be accompanied by music from the Lanark and Choral Union.

Lanark artist Veronica Liddell has produced a special painting for display at a new exhibition at Biggar and Upper Clydesdale Museum which opened on Saturday as part of Biggar Little Festival. The exhibition also features many Biggar wartime artefacts and documents.

In Carluke the parish historical society has been busy putting up the ‘Carluke; A Town Called Courage” signs, marking the three Victoria Crosses won by local men. A ‘Map of Honour’ of Carluke has also been produced. A special parade will also be held in the town centre on November 11.

Commemorative engraved stones have been laid for the two World War One VCs (see pages 8 and 9) and the society is planning to create a memorial to the town’s most decorated soldier, Arthur Ramage, who won about every medal except the Victoria Cross.