Clydesdale home for living shrine to dead

Two Clydesdale villages, Law and Crawfordjohn, are in competition to be home to South Lanarkshire’s major ‘living’ monument to its dead of World War 1.

Last year’s 100th anniversary of the end of that conflict, which cost Clydesdale more than 600 lives, saw the start of the Centenary Fields project with the aim to protect one green space in each council area in the United Kingdom by dedicating it forever to the memory of the fallen.

South Lanarkshire Council has now put forward its preferred location options for its Centenary Field, both of them in Clydesdale.

Now Crawfordjohn Play Area and Law Recreation Ground will be evaluated to decide which one of them will be ‘our’ Centenary Field.

Both the sites have connections to World War 1.

Explained the chair of South Lanarkshire Council’s Community and Enterprise Resources Committee, Councillor John Anderson: “This is a unique project which will provide a fitting tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

“We understand that the Crawfordjohn site has a historical link to WW1 as a proclamation and muster point for outlying dwellings and farms, and the war memorial is located directly across the road.

“The Law site has a World War 1 war memorial located in it, which was erected in May 1920 and commemorates those who were killed or missing in the Great War,” he continued.

“I believe either site would be a worthy recipient of this honour from Centenary Fields, with the final decision resting with them.”

He said that other sites were considered which also have links to the conflict.

However, these had existing restrictions (e.g. common good land) and initial discussions with Centenary Fields suggested these would not be appropriate locations to be considered.