Clydesdale families should get payment before Christmas

SNP MSP for Clydesdale Aileen Campbell has welcomed the announcement that the first payments of the Best Start Grant will be delivered to families in Clydesdale in time for Christmas.

The Best Start Grant –which provides low-income families with financial support during the early years of a child’s life – will see eligible applicants receive £600 for their first child, £100 more than the UK government’s equivalent in England.

Best Start Grants replace and expand on the UK Government’s Sure Start Maternity Grant by providing eligible families with £600 on the birth of their first child and £300 on the birth of any subsequent children.

Ms Campbell said: “I am delighted that families in Clydesdale will be eligible for their first payments of the Best Start Grant in time for Christmas.

“These new payments will ensure that our under fives get the best possible start in life.

“It’s vital that the SNP government can provide help at a time when families in Clydesdale are seeing UK government social security support drastically reduced, and Universal Credit is causing hardship across Scotland.

“By reversing and mitigating the Tory cuts that have been so damaging to families in Clydesdale, and ensuring that we support those on the lowest incomes, the SNP are building a social security system based on dignity and respect.”

The UK government’s Universal Credit was rolled out in the Clydesdale area at the end of last year.