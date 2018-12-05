Clyde gets the ‘blues’ for St Andrew’s Day

New Lanark World Heritage Site celebrated St Andrew’s Day by turning the local stretch of the famous Falls of Clyde and some of its historic buildings Saltire blue.

The special lighting displays to mark the nation’s patron saint day was a reflection of the national importance the village, almost derelict forty years ago, has now acquired as a tourist and visitor attraction following restoration.

Said a spokeswoman for the New Lanark Trust: “The stunning 230 year old New Lanark buildings glowed on a grand scale whilst acting as a reminder of our national heritage. The lighting of the buildings and Falls brought together the living history and heritage of the river and the site.

“The historic environment forges connections between people and places, so it is fitting that on Scotland’s National Day, New Lanark was shining a spotlight on the village’s outstanding universal value.”

The village will host a whole programme of festive attractions this month.

These will include its New Lanark Christmas Experience ride and festive panto every weekend between now and Christmas itself.