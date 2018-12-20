Clearer horizon for Coalburn villagers

The people of Coalburn will not have to cope with their skyline being infested with yet more power lines.

The company which is to operate the windfarm that will occupy the site of the former Dalquhandy opencast mine has pledged that it will transmit the power it produces to the National Grid via an underground cables rather than overhead lines.

Said a company spokesman: “Brockwell Energy is pleased to confirm plans for an underground grid connection at our Dalquhandy 2018 Energy Project. This follows a lengthy period of consultation with members of Coalburn Community Council and Councillor George Greenshields.”

“As part of this consultation we listened to concerns raised locally about the proliferation of overhead power lines in the Coalburn area,” said Brockwell CFO Iain Cockburn.

“As a result we have worked hard to come to a position with the transmission operator that allows our underground solution to be taken forward.

“Although the underground cable option will increase the connection cost for the scheme, this will minimise the visual impact of our green energy grid connection.”

Mr Cockburn added: “We look forward to continuing our engagement with the local community in Coalburn to fully explore other environmental improvements in the area, such as the enhancement of footpaths both on and off the Dalquhandy site.”

Work at the Dalquhandy 2018 Energy Project site will now continue, with ground investigation works commencing this month.

Brockwell Energy Limited was formed in 2017 to raise investment capital to develop projects, predominantly in former coal mining sites.