Christopher running to help fund research for Tommy’s.

Race along to St Athanasius Hall in Carluke this Saturday, April 7, to back Christopher Crilley who is running the London Marathon this month on behalf of Tommy’s, which funds research into stillbirth, premature birth and miscarriage.

He and his wife Lauren (McCall) are organising the charity race night and disco.

Why not pop along on Saturday to give this event your support.

Their daughter Darcey was born in February last year, six weeks premature, but thanks to the care she received is now a healthy thriving child, and the couple want to show their apreciation and help others by supporting the charity’s research.

Doors open at 7pm and entry is £5.

Chris also has a fundraising page where donations can be made: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ChrisVLM2018.