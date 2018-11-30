Charity books in at Cornhill

Coulter’s Cornhill Castle hotel has launched its charity initiative in support of Scottish Autism, a national charity that exists to help those diagnosed with autism to lead full and enriched lives and become valuable members of the community they live in.

The hotel’s management met with Scottish Autism representatives to launch their partnership and to discuss ways to fundraise, raise awareness of autism and show support for the charity.

Scottish Autism will be providing staff training to hotel staff with an emphasis on increasing autism awareness and understanding.

Cornhill Castle will also be looking to engage with the staff at Café Kudos in Carluke.

The café was set up by Scottish Autism over ten years ago to provide autistic adults with useful training opportunities and the chance to develop work skills in a safe environment. The café has since become an established part of the local community.

Heading into the festive season, Cornhill Castle will welcome a Scottish Autism craft and gift stall to its Christmas Market on Saturday, December 2.

Neil Dougherty, general manager at Cornhill Castle, said: “We are delighted to show support for Scottish Autism at the Market.

“However, while fundraising is important, we’ll also be looking at ways to work together which involves engaging in work experience and training opportunities.”