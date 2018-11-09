Chance to have your say on our future local government

Lanark’s Greyfriars Church is to be the venue for the local debate on how Scotland is governed in the future.

The Scottish Government, as part of its ‘Democracy Matters’ programme, asked the kirk to host the local session of the nationwide debates, an invitation quickly accepted.

The session, being held on Thursday, November 22 from 7pm until 9pm, is open to all people of all faiths and none to play their part in how decisions are made in our local communities.

It is a non-political event run as part of a national project, not as part of a single party political agenda.

Issuing the invitation, the host, the Reverend Bryan Kerr of Greyfriars said: “If you would like to take part in an informal discussion about how democracy works in our area, you are warmly invited to come along.”

If anyone wishes to obtain more details of the event, they are asked to email office@lanarkgreyfriars.com