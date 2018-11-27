Cartland man’s hospice mission

Hospice fundraising runner Paul came smiling through a 33 mile ultra-marathon
Hospice fundraising runner Paul came smiling through a 33 mile ultra-marathon

When choosing a way of thanking a hospice for its care of his dying grandfather, Cartland’s Paul Tallett was prepared to go to great lengths.

And he did just that, running non-stop for 33 miles to raise £3,500 in sponsorship for the St Margaret of Scotland Hospice in Clydebank.

The 39-year-old ran the Glen Ogle Ultra Marathon earlier this month after training for five to six days per week throughout the year and sticking to a rigid nutrition program, which denied him treats and alcohol for the bulk of that time.

Paul decided to raise funds for the hospice in memory of his grandad James Rooney and said of the six-hour run: ”I know it sounds a bit cheesy but I was thinking of all the hard work the staff at the hospice do every day and my six hours paled into insignificance.

“I was confident in my training – all the Friday night hill sprints and early morning rises worked their magic. It went surprisingly well. The wind and rain added an extra dimension. The hardest part was supposed to be the easiest part – the last 6km downhill – but my legs were sore by then.”

The pain he endured in the closing stages hasn’t discouraged Paul, who owns industrial clothing company Workwear and PPE Supplies, from taking on similar challenges soon. “The best thing about the event was pushing myself beyond what I thought was physically possible.

“I’ve injured ligaments in my foot and picked up a bad cold since the event, which is expected considering how hard I pushed my body.”

The Carluke team celebrate their win with Deputy First Minister John Swinney

Carluke’s ‘visitors’ call in at awards by Ron Harris rharris@jpimedia.co.uk @cl_gazette A Carluke team has been judged the best in Scotland at spreading healthcare and education messages among local families. NHS Lanarkshire is cock-a-hoop that its Carluke Health Visiting and Speech and Language Therapy team picked up the Co-operation with Families category of the national Quality Improvement Awards. These Scottish health service ‘oscars’, according to a spokesman, “celebrate the collaborative work carried out by schools, health visitors, doctors, nurses, midwives, social workers, family services and anyone working to improve services for children across Scotland. Their work helps to strengthen services and ensure their availability to every child throughout all aspects of their lives, providing equal opportunity to thrive, learn and succeed.” The Carluke team was named winners of their catefgory for “developing an early intervention tool and pathway of care to improve speech, language and communication in children and young people across Lanarkshire.” The members were presented with their award by Deputy First Minister John Swinney who said: “The Awards demonstrate the commitment to improve the lives of children, young people and families. Thy are an opportunity to share methods that are having a positive impact on people across Scotland. It is a great honour to reward those who are passionate about making Scotland the best place to grow up.” Added Carole Wilkinson, Chair of Healthcare Improvement Scotland: “The QI awards provide a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the wide range of quality improvement work taking place across Scotland. These projects aim to make health and social care services the best they can be. “Congratulations to all winners and nominees for their dedication to making a real difference to the lives of children and families.” Carluke team celebrate their win with Deputy First Minister John Swinney