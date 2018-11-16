Carluke’s £11,500 to battle cancer

New Year celebrations have come early for the dedicated team of folk in Carluke raising money for the battle against cancer.

The town’s branch of Cancer Research UK, led by veteran fundraiser Gill Murray, has announced its 2018 total raised is £11,500.

This was achieved through many and varied activities throughout the year but the highlight was the annual Charity Day, held this year on November 3 in Kirkton Church Hall.

Reported Gill: “There was a large turnout this year despite the miserable weather. We estimate there were around 400 people attended.

“There was a variety of stalls selling goods, ranging from candles to handbags to jewellery.

“The children at the event enjoyed face painting, hair braiding. They were also decorating bags and painting Christmas baubles.

“Teas were served in the church and everyone enjoyed a variety of home baking.

“This year we were donated 30 handmade wooden snowmen to sell and these were very well received and sold out very quickly. This contributed £660 to the total raised that day.

“I am delighted with the help I receive from my family and friends. There are now 75 people who give up their time to help at the charity day and support Cancer Research UK in the Carluke area. We are a fantastic team.”

She added that the annual total raised included the sale of home baking and tablet throughout the year. Planning is already underway for 2019.