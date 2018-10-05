Caring Kristi is on top of the world!

When it comes to raising money for terminally ill children, Lanark’s Kristi Barr is prepared to go to great lengths – and heights too.

In fact, she has even climbed up Mount Everest to raise thousands of pounds for the Children’s Hospice Association Scotland (CHAS).

The 21-year-old has won suitably high praise from her parents, friends and the charity.

The physiotherapy student decided to give her studies a short break when she heard of CHAS’s ‘Choose a Challenge’, committing herself to raise £3,000 for the charity through a sponsored climb to Everest Base Camp. At almost 17,600 feet, the mountain is roughly eight-and-a-half times the height of Tinto Hill.

It was an 11-day round trip – six to ascend, five to descend.

She also faced other perils local hillclimbers don’t, her proud mum Anna explaining: “She had a close encounter with an irate yak and had to hide until a guide rescued her.

“She then became stranded at Lukla Airport for eight days due to adverse weather meaning planes could not leave what is the most dangerous airport in the world at only 500 metres long. The locals shared what they had and were very generous which was appreciated.”

Kristi warmly thanks her main sponsors: Martin Aerospace, ALJ Clothing Supplies, BHC Ltd, Jan Rooney Hair Design, Jerviswood Project Management, Muirhall Energy Ltd and PMP, without whose support her expedition would not have been possible.

Kristi described it as “a difficult but amazing experience”, giving insight into a completely different culture in a dramatic and beautiful part of the world.

“I also have a greater appreciation now for showers and toilets – of which I had neither for three weeks!” she added.