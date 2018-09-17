Caring Carluke is praised by victim of town centre crash

A biker injured in a crash in the centre of Carluke last month has recovered enough to send his warmest thanks to the kind townsfolk who came to his aid in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

Said Stevie Douglas this week: “I came off my motorbike on Saturday, August 18 just at the roundabout at Chapel Street, Carluke, at around 3.30pm.

“I just want to thank everyone who stopped and came to help me as I was lying in the road, quite injured.

“A lot of people stayed and looked after me and cared for me until the ambulance arrived and made sure I was okay and warm.

“I believe I went into shock a few times. The only name i can remember is Jan and a guy with a Newcastle accent who is a fellow biker and a medic. They all kept me safe.

“I am so grateful for all the assistance I received that day.”