Caragh’s Irish Dance success wins a top place

An Irish dancer from Carluke has a world title within her grasp as she continues to win her way to the top.

Caragh McKay, 15, who was placed 47th in the Irish Dance World Championships four years ago, has just taken the fifth place spot this year.

It’s a remarkable achievement for the schoolgirl, who trains in Coatbridge four times a week to ensure she’s at the very top of her game.

Caragh has been dancing since she was two and has won the all-Scotland championships no fewer than four times. A quite remarkable achievement in itself.

And last year she was accepted to train with Riverdance after sending in a video.

“She went and trained for a week with the Riverdance principals in Trinity College in Dublin, and she has been invited back again this year,” said mum Christine.

“If she continues in this way, she could dance professionally.”

Caragh travels to Dublin, Belfast, and London regularly to compete.

Christine said: “The standard of dancing was immense at this year’s Worlds and to be 5th and receive a podium place is amazing.

The World Championships are a gruelling affair which lasts a full week, and can take its toll on the competitors.

But, according to Christine, Caragh just takes it all in her stride and gets on with the job at hand.

Training has started already for next year’s World Championships which are due to be held in Killarney.

Caragh, who is currently in fourth years at St Aidan’s High in Wishaw said: “Dancing is my life and my recent achievement at the World Championships has made me even more determined to do better next year.”