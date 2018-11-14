Winfarm: Fund launches in Douglas

An important meeting is being held in Douglas on Monday to launch a new training and jobs initiative using benefit payments from the local Banks Renewables windfarm.

The fund should be worth £637,000 over the next five years.

The meeting to outline how the Connect2Renewables Employability Initiative fund will be used will be opened at the St Brides Centre by MSP Christina McKelvie at 2.30pm.

The training and jobs initiative is a joint venture by Banks Renewables, South Lanarkshire Council and local community groups.

For details see: https://www.banksgroup.co.uk/renewables/connect2renewables/