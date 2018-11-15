Windfarm: Bid for new turbines lodged

An application for planning permission to create a 14-turbine windfarm between Coalburn and Douglas has been lodged with South Lanarkshire Council.

The bid to get the go-ahead to build the Cumberhead Windfarm has been made by Mr Charles Williams, C/o Linden House, Wrexham Road, Mold, Wales.

Two of the proposed turbines will be around 540ft high and the remaining 12 around 450ft high.

The windfarm, if approved, would have a maximum output of 50 megawatts.

The application includes the creation of a substation, control building, crane hardstandings and upgrading of access tracks.