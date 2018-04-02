South Vennel home building project gets underway

New social housing is to be built in the heart of Lanark after the council broke ground on a new development.

Built on a site off South Vennel, the South Lanarkshire Council development comprises 18 high-quality amenity flats and is expected to be completed later this year.

Councillor Josh Wilson, the council’s Chair of Housing and Technical Resources said: “I am delighted that construction work has commenced on this latest development.

“Improving the quality and range of housing suitable for meeting a wider range of needs is a key strand of South Lanarkshire Council’s Local Housing Strategy and the council’s Home+ new-build programme provides an important opportunity to purpose-build accessible homes to meet the needs of older residents and people with particular needs.

“Built to the latest standards of accessibility, these spacious amenity flats incorporate a range of design features that will enable tenants to live independently in their own homes for longer.”

The project comprises 18 one- and two-bedroom amenity flats spread over three separate three-storey blocks facing South Vennel.

Designed by South Lanarkshire Council’s in-house design team, the homes are being developed by the council’s Building Services department.

Roofs will be finished in a natural slate and windows have been designed to enable the residents to open and clean with ease, while external walls will be finished with a smooth clad render to give a traditional appearance.

Daniel Lowe, Executive Director of Housing and Technical Resources at South Lanarkshire Council, said: “This site is the former swimming baths and is one of many sites that are being re-used by the council to help meet the pressing shortage of affordable housing across South Lanarkshire. Like this one at South Vennel, these sites are in great locations, putting affordable housing where it’s needed in the heart of established communities.

“The council’s Home+ programme, supported by Scottish Government affordable housing grant subsidy, continues to make good progress in delivering new homes to tenants throughout South Lanarkshire. With 168 new homes delivered to date, and a further eight projects scheduled to deliver a further 190 homes in 2018/19 on sites in East Kilbride, Hamilton, Blantyre and Clydesdale, we are well on our way to delivering our target of 1000 new homes by 2021.”

The homes’ environmental performance will be enhanced with energy-saving products such as an enhanced level of insulation, solar panels, and modern heating systems and boilers, ensuring that the residents will benefit from savings on their energy bills.

To specifically meet the needs of older people, the properties will have lift access, large entrance halls and attractive gardens, while disabled spaces will be included among the parking facilities.