Show will be major showcase for our beef and lamb

The Lanark-based Scottish National Fatstock Club is preparing for a major exhibition of the very best beef and lamb that Scotland has to offer.

Entries close next Friday (October 12) for Scotland’s 26th annual Premier Meat Exhibition, firmly established as the largest of its kind in Europe and again set to attract a huge entry of prime beef cattle and lambs from exhibitors across Scotland and the North of England.

Organised by the club in conjunction with Scotland’s leading meat company, Scotbeef, the Marks and Spencer-sponsored exhibition starts on Wednesday, November 14, with the live judging at Caledonian Marts’ Stirling mart followed by the judging of the carcases and presentation of awards on Saturday, November 17, at Scotbeef’s Bridge of Allan meat plant.

“The Premier Meat Exhibition provides a national showcase for Scotland’s beef and sheep producers who are recognised throughout the world for the production of high-quality Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb, which has the protection of the EU’s Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) legislation to guarantee its authenticity,” said SNFSC chairman, John Bannatyne of Drumalban Farm, Lanark.

He went on: “The exhibition provides the ideal opportunity to keep Scotland’s fantastic beef and lamb in the public eye at a time of great uncertainty due to Brexit.”

Andrew Baillie of Carstairs Mains Farm will be the judge of live lambs at Stirling.