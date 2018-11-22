Shop until you drop to save Lanark High Streets

Just about everyone living in Clydesdale bemoans the decline of our traditional high streets.



And just about all of us can still do something to stop the rot!

That is the message going out as Lanark prepares to hold perhaps its most crucial ever pre-Christmas local shopping promotion on Friday.

This year’s Late Night Lanark, during which more than 40 town centre businesses will stay open later than usual, is aimed at giving commuters working elsewhere time to shop locally when they return to their home town,

This promotion has been running successfully for several years but the 2018 event has taken on a special importance as online and city shopping continues to erode the local businesses which have always formed the commercial heart of the Royal Burgh.

A list of the Lanark shops and businesses staying open late is on page 6 of your Gazette.

Many of them will have special offers to mark the occasion and some are even offering a glass of Prosecco and nibbles to customers.

Perhaps the biggest single ‘draw’ for the evening will be the now traditional Lanimer Illuminated Procession, a partial re-run of this June’s big civic celebration. This begins at 6.45pm.

It marks the start of a busy weekend of Lanark Winterfest celebrations.

On Saturday at 10am there is the Greyfriars Church Christmas Fayre and coffee morning; between 10.30am and noon the Circle Dance Class present their With a Festive Feel show at the Memorial Hall and at that same venue at 7.30pm local musical hero Horse performs.

On Sunday The Merry Berry Christmas Show and fun food demonstration will take place at Greyfriars Church from 2pm.