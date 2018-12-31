R&W Scott is back under local control

Carluke’s best-known business and its biggest private employer, R&W Scott, has been bought by its own local management team for £4m.

This means that the firm that exports its famous jams and cooking chocolate around the globe is back in local hands for the first time for decades, having been part of an English-based conglomorate.

The Clyde Street premises of the company, founded almost 140 years ago, currently employs 94 people and Scotts have an annual turnover of £11m.

With veteran managing director John Easton, directors Stephen Currie and Michael Hewitt will now have total control how the company develops.

Said John Easton this week: “I am delighted our team has acquired ownership of R&W Scott where I have worked for over 12 years.

“We are recognised as a leading supplier in our sector and we are committed to growing the business further and cementing our position within the industry.

“For employees and customers it’s very much business as usual in the short term. However, we do have several exciting innovative new products planned for the future.”

Referring to Scott’s former owners, he said: “Real Good Food have been a supportive owner over the years.

“However this buy-out provides a strong platform from which we can really accelerate our growth plans and thrive as an autonomous business from our Carluke base.”

The firm was founded in 1880 to turn the fruits of the Clyde Valley into jam and it’s Clyde Street plant is still known locally as the ‘Jeely Works’ despite the ScotBloc brand of cooking chocolate now being its main product.