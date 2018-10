Lanark’s Oxfam Shop has, in the past, been rated the charity’s best performing branch in Scotland. But it still needs help.

The shop is seeking a Voluntary Deputy Manager.

Shop manager Bonnie Murphy says: “Full training is given and they have the opportunity to work with some truly amazing people. We are also needing more general volunteers to work in the shop.”

Applicants can contact Bonnie on 01555 662937.