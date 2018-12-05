New look for Carluke pharmacy

They say that, for most folk, life begins at forty but when a business reaches that age, it’s time for a facelift.

That’s exactly what happened at Carluke High Street’s branch of Lloyd’s Pharmacy which underwent a total refurbishment to mark its four decades at that location.

It was thought fitting that the honour of cutting the ribbon to mark the branch’s re-launch should be one of Carluke High Street’s most respected and popular veteran traders of the past, the now Mrs Marion Gilchrist, who ran the Marion Hamilton fashion shop. She is a regular and valued patron of Lloyd’s.

The pharmacist at the Carluke chemists, Scott Broadley, is a bit of a veteran himself now, having been with the branch for a quarter of a century.

Said one of his colleagues: “He is well known and respected in the town – although he hails from Hamilton himself. Our patients always joke that it’s better to speak to him than the ‘doakter’. He always goes the extra mile to do what he can for the customers when they or there families are ill.

“We are hoping the people of Carluke will be pleased with out new look.”

One thing that won’t be changing, added the staff member, is the friendly atmosphere of this particular branch of Lloyd’s, remarked on by many customers over the years.

“Our staff all have a great rapport with the customers and we have had quite a few letters thanking us and saying how they enjoy coming in. Sometimes laughter really is the best medicine!”