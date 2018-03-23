New career opportunities

Around 400 trainee engineers will be hired across Scotland – including 25 in Lanarkshire – as part of the largest recruitment drive ever undertaken by Openreach.

The announcement follows news that Openreach, Scotland’s leading digital network business, will accelerate plans to build more ultrafast Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) broadband across the UK.

The 400 new roles in Scotland, part of 3,500 available across the UK during the next 12 months, will be located across the country, with the 25 roles based in both town and rural locations.

Trainees will join the UK’s largest team of telecoms engineers working to expand, upgrade, maintain and install new services over Openreach’s national broadband network.

Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach, said: “These trainee engineers will play a vital role in the future success and prosperity of Scotland. Over the last year our Scottish engineers have been the driving force behind making ‘superfast’ broadband available to 93per cent of the country.”

The Scottish Government’s Connectivity Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “This is very welcome news for broadband users, not to mention the 400 trainee engineers who will help to implement Openreach’s ambitious plans.

To apply see: www.btplc.com/Careercentre/careersatbt/openreach/Engineers/index.htm.