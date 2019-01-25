New boss takes over State Hospital at Carstairs

The State Hospital has announced the appointment of Gary Jenkins to the role of Chief Executive Officer effective from April 1.

He is currently Director of Regional Services with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and he takes over from James Crichton who retires at the end of March. Minister for Mental Health, Clare Haughey said: “I’m pleased to welcome Gary Jenkins to his new role. He has a wealth of experience from across the NHS that will serve the Board and its patients well and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Terry Currie, chairman of The State Hospitals Board for Scotland said: “I am delighted that Gary has accepted the post of Chief Executive of The State Hospital. He has a wealth of experience in various areas including mental health. I am confident that he is the right person to help take The State Hospital forward. He has drive, vision and leadership qualities.”