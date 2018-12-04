Meet Biggar's star butcher of the future

A young employee of Biggar butchers Ovens, James Cook has been named runner-up in Modern Apprentice category of the Scottish Craft Butcher Awards, 2018

In nominating him, award assessors said: “James should be nominated for Modern Apprentice of the year because in the short space of time he has been undergoing his MA qualification, his attitude towards it and the industry has been phenomenal.

“James has come from retail background and was initially taken on to help grow the retail side of the business. However James soon took a keen interest in the butchery side of things.”

The citation goes on to say that, during the assessment visits by the judges, James excelled with his service to customers and passed his hygiene exam with flying colours.

The assessor continued: “James’s employer Ian Bryan has stated on several occasions on his positive mental attitude and commitment to both qualification and the business. As an assessor I can strongly say that James is an exemplary candidate and I look forward to seeing him grow within the Meat Industry.”

In the meantime, there was more good news for Clydesdale’s flourishing food industry.

Last week the Gazette reported that Hugh Black and Sons, Butchers with a Lanark branch had been nominated the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

Since then we have learned that our area can boast two more nominees for the world finals.

They are the Apple Pie bakery in Carnwath and Biggar Flavour in that town’s High Street. The judges have already been tasting the entries from these finalists – which can include other baker treats apart from pies – and the winner will be announced next month.