Mainshill’s £5.1m ‘facelift’

Work to restore the former opencast coal site at Mainshill near Douglas is entering a new phase, thanks to a partnership between Mines Restoration Limited (MRL), South Lanarkshire Council and Hall Construction Services.

MRL and South Lanarkshire Council have jointly awarded a contract to Hall Construction Services to deliver the next stage in the restoration process which will build on existing works aimed at bringing the area back into public use following earlier works undertaken by MRL and sub-contractors to improve access routes and to make safe the area that had been excavated.

Hall took over the site in early summer and claims that the restoration is progressing well, including retaining quality soil that will later be used in the restoration recovery of soils to maximise aftercare opportunities.

An MRL spokesperson said: “The restoration strategy has been agreed with both the council and local community representatives and will be funded by a £5.1m restoration bond.”

Professor Russel Griggs OBE, chair of MRL, said: “Over the last four years, we’ve worked closely with South Lanarkshire Council to develop a fully-funded restoration programme for the Mainshill site. The restoration will enhance the appearance of the area and make parts of the site accessible to the public.”