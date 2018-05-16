Local quarry signs seven-figure deal with wind farm developer

A local quarry firm has benefited from a £1.65million contract to supply a nearby wind farm as Hamilton-based developer Banks Renewables delivers on its commitment to “buy local”.

Hillhouse Quarry Group has supplied aggregates to create concrete for turbine bases at Kype Muir wind farm, which is currently under construction. The development consists of 26 turbines that will generate over 88MW of green electricity and it is expected to be fully operational by early 2019.

The firm’s main quarry is in Troon, however its sand and gravel deposits are located at Muirkirk just 12km from Kype Muir – with over 13,000m3 of concrete and almost 26,000 tonnes of sand and aggregate produced for the wind farm.

The contract required four permanent members of staff making concrete on-site, as well as an off-site support team.

Gordon Campbell, commercial manager with Hillhouse Quarry Group Ltd, said: “It’s good to see a developer prioritising local firms throughout the supply chain – and then sticking to their word.

“Our contract is principally with RJ McLeod, who likewise are committed to using local businesses wherever possible thanks in part to their agreement of the C2R framework.

“This is a very large contract for us and it is important to be able to secure the work for our teams – which in turn provides greater benefit to local communities.”

Construction work, including the erection of the turbines and the connection of the site to the national grid, is due to be completed early next year when the wind farm will be fully operational.

Colin Anderson, development director at Banks Renewables, said: “After years of planning and hard work in the background, I’m delighted – on behalf of our team – that we are now delivering on our commitment to support local firms.

“Our C2R Charter is about making a real connection between what we do and the people and businesses in the area that we operate. I believe it is helping to define best practice for the industry and will encourage ever greater participation and partnership working.”