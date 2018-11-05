Launch of ‘Made in Lanark’ brand team

As part of Lanark Winterfest 2018, five of the burgh’s craftswomen have joined forces to promote a new ‘Made in Lanark’ brand.

The quintet has mastered various ancient skills but their marketing is going to be very 21st century as they will host an Online Winter Market Night on Sunday, November 18 to launch the new business collective.

This modern marketplace can be found on the Made in Lanark Facebook page www.facebook.com/madeinlanark from 8pm that day.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “During the online event, participants will have the chance to shop from a wide range of locally handmade crafts including personalised gifts, frames, papercut cards, soy wax candles and diffusers, homemade scones and the popular ‘I’m dead posh I’m fae Lanark’ collection.”

The businesses taking part in the first Market Night are The Material Geeks, Vintache, Happy Alice Candles, It’s All Gone Scone and Pretty As a Picture Gifts.

The spokeswoman went on: “The collective has formed through years of friendship and collaborative working on a range of projects.

“By working together, local makers will have a better chance of thriving.

“It’s fantastic to be able to run ideas past each other, and we also get to meet up and eat cake – which is a bonus in a job that can be lonely.”

“The plan is to form more partnerships with Lanark makers. There is an insane amount of talent on our doorstep that we want to let people know about.

“Christmas is the perfect time for people to support small local businesses.

“I hope that lots of people will participate in our first Online Winter Market Night on November 18.”

The 2018 Winterfest will be the fourth one to be held and Lanark Development Trust is staging more than 40 attractions.