Lanark launches its BID for future wealth

The ‘charm offensive’ to persuade Lanark’s businesses to agree to the Royal Burgh becoming a Business Improvement District has been launched at the town’s Tolbooth.

The scheme, which would involve all of these businesses chipping in to a central town improvement ‘pot’, will be the subject of a ballot in the new year and Lanark Community Development Trust, under its ‘Discover Lanark’ banner, is busy promoting the proposed ‘BID’.

The gathering at the Tolbooth was attended by local shopkeepers, business owners and politicians and the BID steering group was there to answer any queries.

The meeting was used to launch a new business plan for Lanark which sets out how the BID could help boost trade and tourism; it is claimed that it will “unlock” an extra £1m. for the town’s development.

The gathering heard addresses from Discover Lanark chair Graeme McLeish and project manager, Lord Cornet Gary Winning on how we can unlock £1million for Lanark.

The meeting was attended by, amongst others, Clydesdale’s SNP MSP Aileen Campbell, who has pledged her support along with her political colleague, Lanark and Hamilton East MP Angela Crawley.

Also backing BID is the area’s Labour regional MSP Claudia Beamish.

She is to write to national businesses with Lanark branches which currently oppose BID, “urging them to support the local town that in turn supports them.”

She further commented: “It was great to meet with local Lord Cornet Gary Winning last week to discuss the proposals to make Lanark a BID town. This needs all local businesses to support it and I strongly believe it would be a missed opportunity if the towns businesses did not vote for the BID.

“I completely support the proposal.”