Lanark care home becomes 'care hub'

Just a week after it was confirmed that Lanark’s last hospital, The Lockhart, will no longer perform that role, it seems its only council care home, McClymont House, is now to become a “Care Hub” instead.

In a move widely forecasted, South Lanarkshire Council’s social work committee has agreed that Lanark will be Clydesdale’s base for the Modernise Care programme to forge closer ties between the NHS and council.

Although claiming a final decision is yet to be taken on exactly where in Lanark this new Care Hub will be located, very heavy hints indeed have been dropped by the council that a newly re-tasked McClymont House will be the place.

The council has confirmed that its staff and remaining elderly full-time residents and their families will be consulted before that decision is made.

Said a coucil spokesman: “The specific site will be agreed following community consultation and the McClymont House care home has been identified as one of the options to be considered.”

The Chair of Social Work, Councillor John Bradley, said; “This planned investment in a new Care Hubin Lanark will deliver residential care in a modern setting and it will support Intermediate Care to provide rehabilitation, re-enablement and a return home for many older people who require to spend a period in residential care.

“The Hub will also support ‘spokes’ to deliver services closer to people’s homes in communities across Clydesdale and we are keen to consult quite extensively on all aspects of the plan to deliver this wider range of roles and services.”

Director of Health and Social Care Val de Souza said: “The timescale for this project allows us to proceed at a measured pace.”